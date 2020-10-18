Dairy Farmer’s Son Clears NEET, But College Might Be Unaffordable

Jeevithkumar, a Mahatama Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee (MGNREGA) worker and the son of a dairy farmer, who hails from Tamil Nadu’s Theni district, has cleared the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) 2020, reported ANI.

According to ANI, Jeevithkumar, a student of Government Model Higher Secondary School at Silvarpatti, Periyakulam, scored 664 out of 720 and topped the list of students from government school who cleared NEET this year.

However, Jeevithkumar has shared with ANI that he still might not be able to pursue the medical course. This is due to the fact that even government colleges are too expensive for Jeevithkumar’s family.



He has reportedly shared that he needs financial assistance in order to be able to continue with his education.