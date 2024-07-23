CUET UG Re-Test Answer Key 2024 Released; Steps To Download

The Common University Entrance Test 2024 (CUET UG) re-tests have been conducted. For those who are not satisfied with the provisional answer key, the CUET UG re-test answer key 2024 will be available on the official website at exams.nta.ac.in. Candidates who visit the website will be able to download the provisional answer key, question papers, and recorded responses.

After downloading the answer key, candidates will be able to challenge it by paying a fee of Rs 200 per question. This is a non-refundable processing fee. The last date to submit a challenge against the answer key is 23 July 2024 by 11:50 pm. The payment can be done through debit card/credit card/net banking/UPI. No challenge will be accepted without a receipt of the processing fee.