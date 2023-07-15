CUET UG 2023 Results to Release by 17 July: Check cuet.samarth.ac.in for Details

The University Grants Commission (UGC) Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar has formally confirmed that the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate or CUET UG 2023 results will be declared by 17 July. Candidates who appeared for the entrance exam can download their respective CUET UG results from the official website - cuet.samarth.ac.in, once released on the mentioned date. The ones who are excited to check their scores are requested to stay alert on the result date.

