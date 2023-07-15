CUET UG 2023 Results to Release by 17 July: Check cuet.samarth.ac.in for Details

The University Grants Commission (UGC) Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar has formally confirmed that the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate or CUET UG 2023 results will be declared by 17 July. Candidates who appeared for the entrance exam can download their respective CUET UG results from the official website - cuet.samarth.ac.in, once released on the mentioned date. The ones who are excited to check their scores are requested to stay alert on the result date.
It is important to note that the CUET UG 2023 results will be announced on the official website - cuet.samarth.ac.in only. Candidates are patiently waiting to check their scores and the result date is finally announced. One must stay alert and go through the latest announcements on the site. The exam-conducting body will announce important updates on the official site.
The latest announcements suggest that the National Testing Agency (NTA) is not rushing the CUET UG result declaration because they do not want to make any errors. Candidates should check the details of the result properly after downloading it from the site.
CUET UG 2023 Result: Date and Details
As per the latest details, the CUET UG 2023 result was supposed to release on 15 July. However, now the results are expected to be announced on 17 July, so concerned candidates must stay alert.
Candidates were allowed to challenge the CUET UG 2023 provisional answer key and the results will be based on the objections. The NTA will not announce any cut-off marks while releasing the CUET UG result.
All concerned candidates are requested to keep their login credentials ready like application number and password while checking the results on the official site on Monday.
To know more about the entrance exam results, candidates must go through the official announcements online and stay informed on the result date. They will find all the announcements on the site.
CUET UG 2023 Result: Steps to Download
Here are the easy steps you must follow to download the CUET UG 2023 result online, once released on the scheduled date:
Go to the official website of the entrance examination - cuet.samarth.ac.in.
Tap on the link that states CUET UG 2023 result on the homepage.
Enter your application number, date of birth, and other login credentials in the given space. Click on submit.
Your CUET UG result will appear on the screen.
Download the result and go through the scores carefully.
(Written with inputs from Hindustan Times.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)