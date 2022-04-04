CUET 2022 Registration Date Postponed, Check Last Date to Fill Application Form
CUET 2022 exam is scheduled to be conducted in the first and second week of July 2022.
The Common Universities Entrance Test (CUET) 2022 registration commencement date has been deferred by the National Testing Agency (NTA).
As per the new notification released by NTA, CUET registrations will begin from 6 April. Earlier, the same was to begin from 2 April.
Last date to apply for CUET 2022 is 6 May 2022 (till 05 pm).
Students who want to apply for CUET 2022, will be able to fill their application form for the same on the official website of CUET: cuet.samarth.ac.in. All interested candidates must note that, as of now, no information has gone live on the website.
CUET 2022 Exam Date: CUET exam date has not been announced yet by NTA. However, as per the official notification, the exam is scheduled to be conducted in the first and second week of July 2022.
Exam Pattern: CUET will be a MCQ-based examination, which will be conducted in CBT (computer based test) mode.
How to Fill CUET 2022 Application Form?
Go to the official website of CUET: cuet.samarth.ac.in
Navigate to the registration link and click on New Registration
Key in your personal details to register yourself
Enter your registered credentials and login
Fill up the application form and upload the required documents
Submit the form and pay the CUET application fee
Save the confirmation page for future reference
About CUET
The Common University Entrance Test (CUET 2022) will be conducted for admission to various undergraduate courses/programmes offered by central and other participating Universities/Institutes across India in the academic year 2022-23.
Check this space regularly for further updates about CUET and other exams.
