ADVERTISEMENT

CUET 2022: NTA to Begin Registrations from Today, How to Fill Application Form

Here's how to apply for CUET 2022 on the official website: cuet.samarth.ac.in.

The Quint
Published
Education
1 min read
<div class="paragraphs"><p>CUET 2022: Registration to begin from 02 April, Fill Application form on&nbsp;cuet.samarth.ac.in</p></div>
i

CUET 2022: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is all set to begin the registrations for the Common Universities Entrance Test (CUET) 2022 from Saturday, 2 April 2022.

The CUET has been newly introduced by the Ministry of Education (MoE) for admission to the undergraduate programmes in Central Universities (CUs).

Also Read

Opposing Views: How Two Class 12 Students from Separate Boards See CUET

Opposing Views: How Two Class 12 Students from Separate Boards See CUET
Eligible students willing to apply for undergraduate courses in Central Universities, will be able to fill the application form for CUET 2022 on its official website: cuet.samarth.ac.in.

Here are all the important details about CUET 2022.

Also Read

DU Responds Positively to CUET, TISS & 7 Other Deemed-to-be Univs Show Interest

DU Responds Positively to CUET, TISS & 7 Other Deemed-to-be Univs Show Interest
ADVERTISEMENT

CUET 2022: Exam Date

CUET 2022 is tentatively scheduled to be held in the first week of July 2022. However, the exam date of CUET is yet to be announced by the NTA.

CUET 2022: Application Form Date

As mentioned above, registration for CUET 2022 is scheduled to begin from Saturday, 2 April.

The last date to apply for CUET 2022 is 30 April 2022.

How to Apply for CUET 2022

CUET's official website has not gone live yet. Once, the website is available, students will be able to fill up their application forms for CUET. Here's how to do it.

  • Visit the official website of CUET: cuet.samarth.ac.in

  • Go to the registration link and click on New Registration

  • Enter your personal details to register yourself

  • Key in your registered credentials and login

  • Fill up the application form and upload the required documents

  • Submit the form and pay the CUET application fee

  • Save the confirmation page for future reference

Check this space for further updates about CUET and other exams.

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
500
1800
5000

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×