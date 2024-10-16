CTET 2024 December Exam Registration Ends Today: Steps to Apply at ctet.nic.in

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will end online registration for the December 2024 CTET exam today, 16 October 2024. Candidates who have not yet applied for the examination can submit their forms through the official website, ctet.nic.in, before 11:59 pm.
The CTET exam, originally scheduled for 1 December, has been rescheduled to Saturday, 14 December, due to state-level examinations being held on the former date. The CBSE, in its latest notification, stated that the exam might also be conducted on Sunday, 15 December, in cities with a high number of candidates.
The CBSE December Exam 2024 will be held in 136 cities across the country, with Paper 1 taking place in the afternoon shift from 2:30 pm to 5 pm and Paper 2 in the morning shift from 9:30 am to 12 pm.
The application fee for the CTET December exam varies based on the category of the candidate and the number of papers they wish to appear for. General and OBC-NCL candidates must pay Rs 1,000 for one paper and Rs 1,200 for both papers. SC, ST, and Differently-abled candidates are required to pay Rs 500 for one paper and Rs 600 for both papers.
How to Apply for CTET 2024 December Exam?
Go to the official website, ctet.nic.in.
On the homepage, go to the registration page.
Complete the registration process.
Now go to the login page.
Enter the required login details and hit the submit option.
An application form will be displayed.
Fill in all the required details in the form.
Make the fee payment.
Submit the CBSE CTET application form.
Download, save, and print a copy for further use.
