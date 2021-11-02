CTET 2021: Sample Question Papers Out, Here's How To Download
CBSE has released CTET 2021 sample question papers on ctet.nic.in.
The sample question papers for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2021 or CTET 2021 have been released by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on 2 November 2021.
Candidates can download the sample papers for both paper 1 and paper 2 from the official website of CTET at ctet.nic.in.
Candidates must note that the CBSE is scheduled to hold the CTET 2021 examination between 16 December 2021 and 13 January 2022 for the first time in an online manner.
This is also why the board has released sample question papers so that students can get familiarised with the CTET 2021 paper pattern and give their final examinations in a more prepared manner.
The CTET examination is being conducted to ascertain the eligibility of the various teachers of Classes 1 to 7. The examination will be conducted in two shifts, the first shift starting from 09:30 am to 12:00 pm and the second one from 02:30 pm to 05:00 pm.
Read below to check four easy steps to download the CTET 2021 sample question papers.
CTET 2021 Sample Question Papers: How To Download
Go to the official website of CTET at ctet.nic.in
Navigate to the link that says 'Exemplar Items for CTET December 2021'on the homepage
You will be redirected to a new page where a PDF file will appear on your screen
Check the sample paper provided by the CBSE and download it for future use.
