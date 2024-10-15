CSIR UGC NET Result 2024 Declared: How to Check Scores at csirhrdg.res.in?

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the results of the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research – University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (CSIR UGC NET) 2024. Candidates can check their scores and rank on the official website, csirhrdg.res.in.
The results are available in a category-wise format as a PDF file on the website. The NTA has also released the cut-off marks for each category. A total of 1,963 candidates have qualified for the Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) under the CSIR JRF scheme and are also eligible for Assistant Professor positions, subject to meeting the minimum eligibility criteria set by the UGC.
11 candidates have qualified for the JRF only under the CSIR JRF scheme and are not eligible for Assistant Professor roles. Additionally, 1,875 candidates have been shortlisted for the Junior Research Fellowship under the UGC JRF scheme and are also eligible for Assistant Professor positions.
In Category II, 3,172 candidates are eligible for Assistant Professor positions and admission to Ph.D. programs, while in Category III, 10,969 candidates have qualified for admission to Ph.D. programs only.
The NTA has announced that the marks obtained in the June 2024 CSIR UGC NET will be valid for one year for Ph.D. admissions for candidates qualifying in categories II and III.
The weightage of the CSIR UGC NET score in the Ph.D. admission process will be 70 percent, with the remaining 30 percent based on the candidate's performance in an interview or viva voce conducted by the respective institution.
How to Check CSIR UGC NET Result 2024?
Visit the official website, csirhrdg.res.in.
On the homepage, click on the direct link for Joint CSIR-UGC NET Result 2024.
A login page will open.
Enter the login details.
CSIR-UGC NET 2024 result PDF will be displayed.
Check the subject-wise cut-off marks from the PDF file.
Download, save, and print a copy for further use.
