CSIR UGC NET 2021: Correction Window For Application Forms Opened
Candidates can make changes to their CSIR UGC NET 2022 application form on csirnet.nta.nic.in till 9 January 2022.
The correction window to edit the CSIR UGC NET June 2022 exam has been opened by the National Testing Agency (NTA), on 5 January 2022.
During this period, candidates can visit the official website of CSIR at csirnet.nta.nic.in, and make corrections to their online application forms as well as verify exisiting details inputted.
Candidates must note that the CSIR UGC NET 2022 correction window commenced on 5 January 2022 at 12:00 PM, and will only continue till 9 January 2022, till 11:50 PM. Hence, all candidates are advised to verify their details or make changes to their application form as soon as possible.
Candidates must also note that NTA has made it clear that no candidate will be allowed to make any changes or check any particulars post 9 January 2022. Hence, all candidates must take their decision accordingly.
Additionally, according to the notice released by NTA, candidates are required to pay any additional fees (if applicable), once they have made their changes during the prescribed time allotted by NTA.
Candidates can make the payment through a variety of options including Credit/Debit Card/Net Banking/UPI or Paytm wallet.
Candidates must note that this option of correction window is only open for those candidates who have not only successfully completed their registration and application for the exam, but also paid the fees on or before 8 January 202.
In addition, any changes made in the application or registration forms sent in through letters, fax or hard copies, shall also be accepted by NTA.
Candidates must note that the exam dates of the CSIR UGC NET 2022 are 29 January 2022, 5 February 2022 and 6 February 2022.
Under this exam, candidates shall be tested on five subject areas related to science and technology.
Also, for those who wish to know, the joint CSIR UGC NET is conducted to determine the eligibility of Indian nationals for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and for Lectureship (LS) /Assistant Professor in Indian universities and colleges subject to the eligibility criteria laid down by the University Grants Commission (UGC).
For more details on the CSIR UGC NET 2022 exam, candidates are advised to visit the official websites of NTA at nta.ac.in and csirnet.nta.nic.in
