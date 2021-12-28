CSIR UGC NET 2021 Exam: Revised Exam Dates Released
Candidates can check the revised dates of CSIR UGC NET 2021 exam on the official site of NTA at nta.ac.in.
The CSIR UGC NET Exam 2021 dates have been revised by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Candidates who are going to appear for the exam can check the revised Joint CSIR UGC NET 2021 exam dates on the official website of NTA, at nta.ac.in.
Previously, the examination was scheduled to be conducted on 29 January 2022, 5 February 2022 and 6 February 2022. However, the date sheet has been revised and the UGC NET 2021 exam will now be conducted on 29 January 2022, 16 February 2022, 17 February 2022 and 18 February 2022.
The UGC NET 2021 exam has majorly been postponed because NTA received several requests from candidates to reschedule the dates as the current ones were clashing with some other competitive examinations as well. The UGC obliged and revised the exam dates for the NET 2021 exam.
According to the official notification, the detailed date sheet of the NET 2021 exam will be uploaded on the official website of NTA soon.
Additionally, candidates must note that the NET 2021 exam will be conducted in a Computer Based Test format and will contain multiple choice questions.
It shall also be held in two shifts – the first shift beginning at 09:00 AM and continuing till 12:00 PM, while the second shift will start at 03:00 PM and conclude at 06:00 PM.
The registration process for the UGC NET 2021 exam has already commenced on 3 December 2021 and will conclude on 2 January 2022. Hence, those who wish to still apply can do so online at the official website of NET mentioned above.
CSIR UGC NET 2021 Exam: Old and Revised Dates
Old Dates: 29 January 2021, 5 February 2022 and 6 February 2022
New Dates: 29 January 2022, 15 February 2022, 16 February 2022, 17 February 2022 and 18 February 2022
For more updates regarding the UGC NET 2021 revised datesheet, candidates are advised to check this space regularly as well as keep a check on the official website of NET at nta.ac.in and csirnet.nta.nic.in.
Also, in case of any queries, candidates can reach out to the NTA help desk at 011 40759000 or write to NTA at csirnet@nta.ac.in.
