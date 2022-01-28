CSIR UGC NET 2021: Admit Card Released
Candidates can download their CSIR UGC NET 2021 admit card on csirnet.nta.nic.in.
The admit card for the CSIR UGC NET 2021 has been released by the National Testing Agency (NTA).
Candidates who are appearing for the exam can visit the official website of CSIR NTA at csirnet.nta.nic.in and download their respective admit cards.
As candidates already know, the CSIR UGC NET 2021 examination is scheduled to be conducted on 29 January 2022, 15 February 2022, 16 February 2022, and 17 February 2022 across India in a computer based format.
However, candidates must note that there will be two shifts under which the exam shall be conducted.
The first shift shall commence at 09:00 AM and continue till 12:00 PM whereas the the second shift shall begin at 03:00 PM and end by 06:00 PM
The subject wise exam schedule as per the dates mentioned above are as follows-
The Earth, Atmospheric, Ocean, And Planetary Sciences subject exam: 29 January 2022 (Shift 2)
Physical Sciences exam: 15 February 2022 (Shift 2)
Mathematical Science: 16 February 2022 (Shift 2)
Chemical Sciences exam: 16 February 2022 (Shift 1)
Life Sciences Group 1: 17 February 2022 (Shift 1)
Life Sciences Group 2: 17 February 2022 (Shift )2.
Here is the step by step procedure given below now to check and download your CSIR UGC NET 2021 admit card:
CSIR UGC NET 2021 Admit Card: How to download
Visit the official website of Joint CSIR UGC NET at csirnet.nta.nic.in.
Navigate to the link that reads 'CSIR UGC NET Admit Card 202' present on the home page.
Enter your official login credentials such as username and password in order to log in.
Your CSIR UGC NET 2021 admit card shall be displayed on your screen.
Check it thoroughly, download it and take a print out for future reference.
