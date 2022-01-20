CSIR NET 2021 Exam Dates Announced: Admit Cards To Be Released Soon
Read more to check CSIR NET 2021 exam dates, as well as the latest information on the NET 2021, admit cards.
The exam dates for the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research National Eligibility Test (CSIR NET) June 2021, have been announced by the National Testing Agency (NTA).
Thus, candidats can check the subject-wise and shift-wise exam schedule of the CSIR NET 2021 exam by visiting csirnet.nta.nic.in.
Candidates must note that the CSIR NET exam 2021 will be conducted in several shifts, starting from 29 January 2022.
The admit card for the same is expected to be released soon too. Hence, all candidates are advised to regularly check the official website of CSIR csirnet.nta.nic.in.
For those who are not aware, the CSIR NET is being conducted for the Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and for Lectureship (LS) /Assistant Professor posts in various universities.
The examination is held for a total of five subjects. Please read below to find the exam schedule for the same.
CSIR NET 2021: Exam Dates
29 January 2022: Shift 2 (Earth, Atmospheric, Ocean, and Planetary Sciences)
15 February 2022: Shift 2 (Physical Sciences)
16 February 2022: Shift 1 (Mathematical Sciences)
16 February 2022: Shift 2 (Chemical Sciences)
17 February 2022: Shift 1 (Life Sciences, Group 1)
17 February 2022: Shift 2 (Life Sciences, Group 2)
Candidates must note that other important details such as time and venue of the exam shall be given on the admit card of each student.
Hence, candidates are advised to regularly check the official websites, csirnet.nta.nic.in and nta.ac.in, for any updates regarding the NET 2021 admit card.
