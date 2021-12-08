CSAB Counselling 2021: Special Round 2 Seat Allotment Result Announced
CSAB Counselling 2021 Round 2 Seat Allotment result can be checked online on csab.nic.in.
The Central Seat Allocation Board (CSAB) has released the seat allocation result for CSAB special round 2 counselling 2021.
Candidates who registered for the same can check the seat allotment result from the official website of CSAB: csab.nic.in.
How To Check CSAB Counselling 2021 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result?
Go to the official website of the CSAB: csab.nic.in
Click on 'Seat Allocation Result for CSAB Special Round 2' on the homepage
You will be directed to a new webpage
Enter your JEE Main Application number and password
Click on Login
Your CSAB Counselling 2021 round 2 seat allotment results will appear on the screen
Download it and save it for future reference
Candidates who are shortlisted in CSAB special round 2 counselling are required to report online by noon, Thursday, 9 December 2021.
As per the official schedule, online reporting includes seat acceptance fee payment, document upload, and response by candidate to query (if required). However, last day to respond to query is 5 pm on Thursday, 9 December.
Candidates who have confirmed their seats in CSAB special round 1 and 2 are required to report to the allotted institute by 5 pm on 13 December 2021.
CSAB special round counselling is conducted only for NITs, IIITs and other GFTIs (except IITs) after completion of all the JoSAA rounds.
For more details, candidates can check the official website of CSAB.
