After RKA Chief’s Exit, ‘Cow Science’ Exam Postponed Indefinitely
The exam was earlier scheduled for 25 February across the country.
Rashtriya Kamdhenu Aayog (RKA) has postponed the 'cow science exam', earlier scheduled for 25 February across the country. This comes a day after the commission's chairman Vallabhhai Kathiria left office.
“Please note that online Kamdhenu Gau Vigyan Prachar Prasar Exam /Pratiyogita which was scheduled for 25th Feb 2021, including Mock Examination on 21st Feb 2021, has been postponed,” read a notice on RKA’s website.
Neither has any reason been cited for postponing the exam nor have new dates been announced.
The University Grants Commission (UGC) had, on 21 February, asked the vice chancellors of all universities to “encourage students” to enrol for the Kamdhenu Gau Vigyan Prachar – Prasar Examination – an online test designed to test one’s understanding of cow science, that will be held across India on 25 February.
The exam was supposed to be conducted by the RKA, which had been set up under the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry & Dairying, for dissemination of information on economic, scientific, environmental, health, agriculture and spiritual relevance of indigenous cow in India.
More than five lakh applicants submitted their applications to appear for the exam, according to the RKA’s official statement, reported India Today.
The course material of the exam was widely criticised. On 5 January, the RKA, under Kathiria’s watch, had uploaded a 54-page “reference material” for the Kamdhenu Gau-Vigyan Prachar-Prasar Examination on their website.
Some of the things mentioned in that reference material included:
- "800 COVID-19 patients have been cured by an ayurvedic concoction containing cow dug, cow urine, milk, curd and ghee"
- "Cow slaughter can cause earthquakes"
- "In 1984, more than 20,000 people died due to gas leaks in Bhopal. People living in houses with cow dung-coated walls were not affected."
- “A desi cow's milk is coloured light yellow because it has gold in it"
After widespread criticism, the controversial material was removed from the English version of the study text. However, the syllabus for the exam still included the subject of PanchGaya – a blend of the five gavyas obtained from desi cows. Apart from detailing the benefits of consuming milk, ghee and curd, the document also lays emphasis on cow dung and cow urine.
