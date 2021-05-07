COVID-19: Cancel All Offline Exams in May, UGC Tells Universities
UGC said that universities can conduct online examination, provided that they have assessed the local conditions.
The University Grants Commission (UGC) on Thursday, 6 May, asked all Higher Education Institutions (HEI) not to conduct any offline examinations in the month of May 2021.
The notice was issued in the view of worsening COVID-19 pandemic situation in the country.
“Keeping in view the current scenario of COVID-19, it is requested that Higher Education Institutions may keep the offline examinations in abeyance during May to avoid physical gathering at the campuses and provide much-needed relief to students, faculty and staff who are presently occupied in fighting COVID-19 in one way or other,” read the official notice.
The commission further added that universities can conduct online examinations, provided that they have assessed the local conditions and ensured that they are prepared in all respects following, advisories/ guidelines/ directions issued by the central/ state government, Ministry of Education, or UGC, from time to time to prevent the spread of the virus.
COVID Cases in India
India on Friday, 7 May, reported its biggest daily surge of 4,14,188 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally in the country to 2,14,91,598. The death toll increased by 3,915 to 2,34,083.
As per the Union Health Ministry data, there are currently 36,45,164 active cases in the country.
