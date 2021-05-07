COVID-19: Cancel All Offline Exams in May, UGC Tells Universities

The University Grants Commission (UGC) on Thursday, 6 May, asked all Higher Education Institutions (HEI) not to conduct any offline examinations in the month of May 2021.

The notice was issued in the view of worsening COVID-19 pandemic situation in the country.

“Keeping in view the current scenario of COVID-19, it is requested that Higher Education Institutions may keep the offline examinations in abeyance during May to avoid physical gathering at the campuses and provide much-needed relief to students, faculty and staff who are presently occupied in fighting COVID-19 in one way or other,” read the official notice.