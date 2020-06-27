Students are taking on social media to demand the postponement of Joint Entrance Examination Main (JEE Main) and National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Undergraduate (NEET) given the COVID-19 crisis.The demand comes after Union Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal welcomed the Supreme Court’s judgement to cancel CBSE Board Exams this year.Students have taken to social media platforms to voice their demands using hashtags #StudentsLivesMatter #postponejeeneet2020, #HealthOverExams and #HealthOverNEETjee.These entrance tests were scheduled to be held in May and April, respectively but it was postponed due to the COVID-19 spread.Over 15 lakh and 9 lakh students had applied for the NEET and JEE Main exams respectively. If the exams are not postponed, more than 24 lakh students appearing for the examination face health risks, claim students.