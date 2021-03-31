COVID-19: Schools in MP, UP To Remain Shut for Classes 1-8

Earlier, the schools for Classes 1-8 were scheduled to reopen from 1 April. However, Classes 9-12 can resume as per previous orders. COVID-19 guidelines must be followed sincerely in order to resume the classes.

Apart from MP, Uttar Pradesh (UP) government has also ordered the closure of schools up to Class 8 till 4 April. Earlier, these schools were scheduled to resume from 1 April

The new instructions were given after a late-night meeting on Tuesday, chaired by the chief minister.

The chief minister has also ordered officials to increase the number of COVID-19 testing in the state. Uttar Pradesh, till Tuesday night, recorded 918 new cases and 10 deaths due to the COVID-19 virus. Lucknow topped the list with 446 new cases in a day.

(With inputs from IANS)