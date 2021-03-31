COVID-19: Schools in MP, UP To Remain Shut for Classes 1-8
The government of Madhya Pradesh (MP) on Tuesday, 30 March, released a notification regarding the shutting of schools in the state till 15 April 2021. As per the official notification, schools for the students of Classes 1-8 will remain closed till 15 April 2021.
The decision has been taken in view of the surge in COVID-19 cases. The official notice mentions that, all government and private schools from Class 1-8 in the state will remain closed till 15 April 2021.
Earlier, the schools for Classes 1-8 were scheduled to reopen from 1 April. However, Classes 9-12 can resume as per previous orders. COVID-19 guidelines must be followed sincerely in order to resume the classes.
Apart from MP, Uttar Pradesh (UP) government has also ordered the closure of schools up to Class 8 till 4 April. Earlier, these schools were scheduled to resume from 1 April
The new instructions were given after a late-night meeting on Tuesday, chaired by the chief minister.
The chief minister has also ordered officials to increase the number of COVID-19 testing in the state. Uttar Pradesh, till Tuesday night, recorded 918 new cases and 10 deaths due to the COVID-19 virus. Lucknow topped the list with 446 new cases in a day.
(With inputs from IANS)
