COVID-19 Positive Candidates Not Allowed to Appear for CLAT 2020

CLAT 2020 candidates will be required to bring a self-health declaration form to the exam hall, without which entry will not be permitted. Candidates will also be required to bring their own masks, gloves and personal hand sanitises to the exam centre. The exam centre will follow social distancing rules, as per SOP and rules provided by the Centre to conduct exams amid the pandemic.

CLAT 2020 candidates are expected to reach the exam centre an hour before the exam begins. No candidate shall be allowed to enter the exam centre after 15 minutes of the commencement of the exam.