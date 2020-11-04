COVID-19: IIT Delhi Hosts Testing Booth, Offers Tests for Rs 1,200

The sample collection facility has been set up near IIT Metro Station Gate No 03, which is adjacent to the IIT Delhi's Gate No 1.

JITM Skills Pvt Ltd has been collecting samples for COVID-19 RT-PCR Test from 3 November. The sample collection facility will provide services to the people between 7 am to 7 pm every day. The test report will be available within 24 hours

A doctor's prescription, as well as a prior appointment for the RT-PCR test during the camp, won't be required.