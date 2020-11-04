COVID-19: IIT Delhi Hosts Testing Booth, Offers Tests for Rs 1,200
JITM Skills Pvt Ltd, an ICMR approved and NABL accredited laboratory, has set up a COVID-19 testing facility in collaboration with the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT Delhi) on the university campus.
The JITM Skills Pvt Ltd is offering a RT-PCR based COVID-19 test for Rs 1,200. At present, the RT-PCR test at private labs is priced at Rs 2,400.
The laboratory is conducting the tests through RT-PCR kit COROSURE developed with IIT Delhi. The COROSURE testing kit has been manufactured using the diagnostic assay developed by premier technology institute IIT Delhi.
The sample collection facility has been set up near IIT Metro Station Gate No 03, which is adjacent to the IIT Delhi's Gate No 1.
JITM Skills Pvt Ltd has been collecting samples for COVID-19 RT-PCR Test from 3 November. The sample collection facility will provide services to the people between 7 am to 7 pm every day. The test report will be available within 24 hours
A doctor's prescription, as well as a prior appointment for the RT-PCR test during the camp, won't be required.
