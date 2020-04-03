COVID-19: Here’s How CBSE Will Promote 9th & 11th Grade Students
Amid a countrywide lockdown to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Wednesday, 1 April, asked all affiliated schools to promote all students from class 1 to 8 to the next grade.
However, the announcement left a lot of students of class 9th and 11th confused, who were not covered under the decision.
So, what happens to students in currently in 9th & 11th grade?
In a statement, CBSE stated that though several schools have conducted examinations and promoted students of classes 9th and 11th to the next level, there are many schools which haven’t been able to wrap up the examination and evaluation process.
This includes, Kendriya Vidyalayas, Navodaya Vidyalayas, State/UT government schools, private schools and schools located in India and abroad.
What will happen to students in schools where the examination and evaluation process is stuck?
CBSE has advised all such schools to promote students in 9th and 11th grade on the basis of the school-based assessment conducted so far. This includes:
- Project work
- Periodic tests
- Term exams
This means that students of these two grades in CBSE schools, where the examination and evaluation process has not been wrapped up, will be promoted to the next class on the basis of their performance so far in tests and projects that have already been marked and assessed.
What happens to students who fail to clear the internal process?
CBSE says that the school may provide remedial measures to students who are not able to clear this internal process in any number of subjects. The Board says that schools may give these students an opportunity to appear for a fresh school-based test, depending on which a decision of their promotion can be taken. This test can be conducted both online or offline.
