COVID-19 Effect: DU Mulls Over Making Admission Process Online

Delhi University (DU) is considering making its entire admission process online to minimise the students' visits to the varsity in view of the situation arising out of the coronavirus pandemic, according to officials.

Although the university has put the registration process on hold due COVID-19, its admission branch is working towards strengthening the process.

According to the officials, the varsity has begun the process of collecting information from colleges amid a likelihood that there will be a little time left for preparations after the lockdown ends.

In a letter to principals of all DU colleges on 9 April, Professor Shobha Bagai, Dean (Admissions) said, “There has been a conscious effort to minimise visits of the students for physical verification of the mandatory documents during the admission process”.