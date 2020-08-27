COVID-19: Delhi Government Launches Fitness Campaign for Students
Videos under the fitness program will be posted on YouTube every Wednesday.
The Delhi government on Wednesday, 26 August, launched a “Healthy Body, Healthy Mind” campaign for students across the national capital, who are confined to their homes due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We have started a YouTube channel on which every Wednesday, a video will be uploaded which the students can practice for the week to maintain fitness and make up for the loss of physical activity during the pandemic," a government official said.
“The camp began on 10 June with eight partner organisations participating in it. A total of 14 batches were formed and each batch consisted of 25 to 32 students,” an official statement said.
The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has also partnered with several Direct to Home TV service providers where students can watch recorded and live education programs. Students will also be able to ask questions during the live classes.
The pre-recorded classes will be telecast from 7 am to 1 pm and will be followed by 6 hours of live sessions from 1 pm to 7 pm.
Students can actively participate in the class by calling the subject experts on phone numbers which will be displayed on the screen and also through the “Student Portal” of the NIOS website.
Liked this story? We'll send you more. Subscribe to The Quint's newsletter and get selected stories delivered to your inbox every day. Click to get started.
The Quint is available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, click to join.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.