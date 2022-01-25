COVID-19: Delhi Government Mulls Reopening Schools Soon
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said that 85 percent of government school students have been vaccinated.
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Saturday, 22 January, that a proposal may be placed before the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) to reopen schools in Delhi since a large number of students have been inoculated with the COVID-19 vaccine.
According to a report by NDTV, the minister said that 85 percent of government school students have been vaccinated. However, vaccination is moving at a snail’s pace in Delhi private schools, he added.
"In 12 out of the 15 education districts, 85 percent students of Delhi government schools have been vaccinated and there are about 300 schools where 90 percent eligible students have got the jab."Manish Sisodia, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister
'Vaccination at Snail’s Pace in Private Schools'
Sisodia, who is also Delhi’s Education Minister, said, “While government schools are moving towards fulfilling their target of vaccination, inoculation is being done at a snail's pace in private schools. Except East Delhi district, private schools have failed to achieve even 50 percent vaccination coverage,” as quoted by LiveMint.
He also said that 100 percent vaccination will help shift schools from "online to offline."
"Teachers are taking care of not just education but also vaccination of students. 100 percent vaccination of students will help us in shifting from online education to offline."Manish Sisodia, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister
As per a statement by the Delhi government, less than 2 lakh students in private schools out of the eligible 3.5 lakh students have been vaccinated till 21 January.
The statement said, “Only 42 percent of eligible students have been vaccinated in private schools till 21 January. Private schools have about 3.5 lakh eligible students for COVID vaccination, but not even 2 lakh have been vaccinated till date.”
The vaccination drive in for students in the 15-18 age group in Delhi began on 3 January this year.
(With inputs from NDTV, LiveMint.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.