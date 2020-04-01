COVID-19: CBSE to Hold Class 10 & 12 Exams For Important Subjects
The Central Board of Secondary Education on Wednesday 1 April, said that it will conduct examinations for only main subjects that will be required for promotion and may be crucial for admissions in higher educational institutions.
According to the CBSE, class 10 board examinations for only six subjects will be held in Northeast Delhi, which includes
- Hindi Course A
- Hindi Course B
- English Comm
- English Language and Literature
- Science
- Social Science.
These were among many examinations cancelled in Northeast Delhi , where large-scale violence took over 50 lives.
No Remaining Class X Exams Across India
However, CBSE will not conduct any remaining exam for class X across India as examinations for important subjects now listed by the board had already been conducted.
List of Class 12 Exams Across India
For Class XII Board examinations across India, CBSE will only conduct examinations for the 12 subjects. Other than these subjects, no other remaining paper will be conducted across India for Class XII. The include, Business Studies, Geography, Hindi (Elective), Hindi, Home Science, Sociology, Computer Science (Old), Computer Science (New), Information Practice (Old), Information Practice (new), Information Technology and Bio-Technology.
Class 12 Exams in North East Delhi
In North East Delhi, CBSE will conduct the following exams for XII only.
- English Elective - N
- English Elective -C
- English Core
- Mathematics,
- Economics,
- Biology,
- Political Science,
- History,
- Physics,
- Accountancy,
- Chemistry
The board added that given the present circumstances, it is unable to declare fresh dates for these 29 important examinations and that a new timetable would be announced whenever the board is in a position to conduct examinations.”
