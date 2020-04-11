COVID-19: CBSE Answers FAQs on Class 10 and 12 Board Exams
What happens when a student in a school affiliated to the Central Board of Secondary Education is not promoted from Class 9 to 10 or from Class 11 to 12? Will CBSE students in schools abroad be able to appear for examinations? Will students from North-East Delhi have to sit for rescheduled examinations even if they have already appeared for it?
These are some of the Frequently Asked Questions by students amid the nationwide lockdown, which the CBSE has answered in detail. The following portions have been quoted verbatim from the FAQ document available on CBSE’s website for the convenience of students.
I have been detained in Class 11 in school because my academic result was not good. But some of my friends have been directly promoted based on their earlier results.
- All schools are advised to promote students of grades 9 and 11 to the next grades on the basis of all the school-based assessments including project work, periodic tests, term exams, etc conducted so far.
- For any child who is unable to clear this internal process, (in any number of subjects), the school may utilise this period for providing remedial interventions, and school may give the opportunity of appearing in school-based test/s, online or offline. The promotion of such children maybe decided on the basis of such tests.
- Schools need to follow the instructions issued by CBSE. This applies to all the schools in India and abroad.
The Board has decided to not hold any more exams for the students of Class 10 and 12 schools located outside India. As this would directly affect students associated with over 250 schools abroad, what will happen to the results of class XII students?
- Schools have been closed for a long period in Middle East Countries and in Kuwait till 3 August 2020. Similarly, schools in Iran, Japan, Nigeria, etc are also closed.
- Conducting exams is not a one-day process. It requires time to deliver papers, transport for evaluation, process results, etc. In such circumstances, if exams are conducted after 3rd August, then future of college admissions of all the students will be at stake.
- Therefore, the CBSE will prepare results of all students in CBSE schools located outside India, for all the subjects that the students had registered for, based on certain objective criteria. CBSE will also issue passing documents as per practice for future use.
I study in Class 12 and my centre is in N-E Delhi. I have already appeared in economics and political science papers, but according to your notice these 2 exams will also be held again. Do I have to appear in both these papers again or not?
No, you need not re-appear in these examinations if you have already appeared. These exams will be conducted again for those few students who could not appear in these exams on the scheduled date due to the impact of law and order issues on them.
Which schools need to follow the promotion guidelines for Classes 1 to 8, 9 and 11 issued by CBSE?
Schools that need to follow these guidelines include Kendriya Vidyalayas, Navodaya Vidyalayas, State/UT government schools, private schools, schools affiliated to the Board located in India and abroad, etc.
Will instructions issued by CBSE vide press release dated 01.04.2020 regarding promotion policy for classes 1 to 8, 9 and 11 be effective after 2020 also?
No. These instructions have been issued only as one-time measure for 2020, in view of the prevailing extraordinary circumstances of the worldwide spread of COVID-19 and the countrywide lockdown.
When will the remaining Board Examinations be conducted?
- With regard to rescheduling board examinations for Classes 10 and 12, it is informed that at this stage it is difficult for the Board to decide and announce the new schedule for examinations.
- However, it is informed that any decision that the board will take with regard to the conduct of examinations will be taken by undertaking extensive consultation with higher education authorities and by keeping all aspects related to entrance exams, admissions dates, etc in mind.
- In this context, it is further informed that the Board will give notice of about 10 days to all stakeholders before starting the Board examinations.
As and when board examinations are held, which are the subjects for which examinations will be held by CBSE for Class 10?
As and when board examinations are held, which are the subjects for which examinations will be held by CBSE for Class 10?
For Class 10, CBSE will conduct the examinations of only those subjects whose examinations were postponed by the board because of law and order situation in N-E Delhi District. These subjects are:
- Hindi Course A
- Hindi Course B
- English Comm
- English Lang & Lit
- Science
- Social Science
In Class 12, examinations of which subjects will be conducted by CBSE for students from the whole of India?
Examination of following main subjects would be conducted by CBSE for whole of India for Class 12:
- Business Studies
- Geography
- Hindi (Elective)
- Hindi (Core)
- Home Science
- Sociology
- Computer Science (Old)
- Computer Science(New)
- Information Practice (Old)
In Class 12, examinations of which subjects will be conducted by CBSE for only those students who were affected by the law and order situation in North East Delhi District?
Examination of following main subjects would be conducted by CBSE in Delhi for students of Class 12, who were affected by the law and order situation in North East Delhi District:
- English Elective - N
- English Elective -C
- English Core
- Mathematics
- Economics
- Biology
- Political Science
- History
- Physics
- Accountancy
- Chemistry
Will the marks of the subjects in which re-exam will not be held be included in the mark sheet?
Yes, the Board is making provisions for this. It may be noted that the Board will conduct examinations for only main subjects that will be required for promotion and maybe crucial for admissions in higher educational institutions.
For the rest of the subjects, the Board will not hold examinations; the instructions for marking/assessment in all such cases shall be separately issued by the Board.
Whether marks will be awarded based on the Pre-Board examinations already conducted by schools, in the subjects for which examinations are not going to be held.
The instructions for marking/assessment in all such cases shall be separately issued by the Board, and will take care of the interest of all students.
School has conducted annual examinations for classes-IX and XI prior to lockdown, but result has not been declared till date. Will the press release dated 01.04.2020 issued by CBSE need to be followed by these schools when they will declare the result of Class 9 and 11?
Press release dated 01.04.2020 issued by CBSE will not be applicable if examinations have been conducted prior to lockdown and result has not been declared. Promotion of such students will be as per promotion policy existing at that time.
CWSN students take Computer Science as the 5th main subject as per the scheme of studies. What will be the passing criteria in such cases, considering the exam is not going to be held now?
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated)