Compensate Children Who Didn’t Get Mid-Day Meals: Karnataka HC

The Karnataka High Court has asked the state government to clarify the time and manner in which the school students who are entitled to mid-day meals, but didn’t receive a single morsel due to the coronavirus pandemic since 31 May, would be compensated, reports Live Law.

The directive came after the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Karnataka government admitted that it was unable to implement provisions of the National Food Security Act 2013, read together with the Mid-day Means Rules, 2015.