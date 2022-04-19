CMAT 2022 Answer Key To Be Out Soon: Details on Procession Fee, Marking Pattern

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon release the provisional answer key for CMAT 2022 on its official website. Candidates who had appeared for CMAT 2022 can download the answer key from cmat.nta.nic.in.

The Common Management Entrance Test 2022 was conducted on 9 April 2022 through the computer-based test mode (CBT). It is conducted for admission to different management programmes.