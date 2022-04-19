CMAT 2022 Answer Key To Be Out Soon: Details on Procession Fee, Marking Pattern
Candidates who had appeared for CMAT 2022 can download the answer key from cmat.nta.nic.in.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon release the provisional answer key for CMAT 2022 on its official website. Candidates who had appeared for CMAT 2022 can download the answer key from cmat.nta.nic.in.
The Common Management Entrance Test 2022 was conducted on 9 April 2022 through the computer-based test mode (CBT). It is conducted for admission to different management programmes.
CMAT 2022: Procession Fee
NTA has not yet announced the release date for CMAT provisional answer key. The provisional answer key will be released first and then the CMAT answer key challenging window will be opened. Candidates will have to pay Rs 1,000 for each question they challenge.
And after the CMAT challenging window closes, the final answer key will be released. The final CMAT 2022 result will be based on the final CMAT 2022 answer key.
CMAT 2022 Answer Key: How To Download
Visit the official website of CMAT at cmat.nta.nic.in.
On the homepage, click on the link that reads 'CMAT Answer key.'
A new window will open.
Fill in your registration number and password to login.
Submit it and the provisional answer key for CMAT 2022 will appear on the screen.
CMAT 2022: Marking Pattern
Each question carries 4 marks.
A student will be awarded 4 marks for every right answer.
1 mark will be deducted for every wrong answer.
No marks will be deducted or awarded for un-attempted questions.
The student needs to choose only one answer as the final answer, but in case there are more than one right answer, after the process of challenging window, the answer in the final answer key will only be accepted.
If any question is dropped due to any technical reasons, full marks will be given to all students for that answer.
