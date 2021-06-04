Committee to Decide Criteria for Class 12 Results Set Up by CBSE
CBSE cancelled the exams on 1 June after a high-level meeting was chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has set up a committee to decide the well-defined objective criteria, based on which the results of the cancelled Class 12 exams will be declared.
CBSE cancelled the exams on Tuesday, 1 June, after a high-level meeting was chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, considering the “safety and interest of students” amid the pandemic.
The committee is bound to submit its report within 10 days from the date of issue of the orders, a CBSE statement said.
The Committee comprises of Joint Secretary of the Ministry of Education, representatives of UGC Chairman, NCERT Director and schools, and is expected to come up with criteria that will benefit the students, NDTV reported.
CBSE’s Controller of Examinations Dr Sanyam Bhardwaj, Director (Academics) Dr Joseph Emmanuel, and Director (IT) Dr Antriksh Johri are also members of the committee.
A government statement after PM Modi’s meeting on 1 June also said that students who might be dissatisfied with their Class 12 marks, and want to appear in the exam, will be given a chance to improve their scores when the situation is better.
(With inputs from NDTV)
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.