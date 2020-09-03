COMEDK UGET 2020 Result Released: Check How to Download Here
The Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka on Thursday, 3 September, released the COMEDK UGET 2020 results on the official website. Candidates can check the official COMEDK UGET results by visiting comedk.org.
The COMEDK UGET 2020 result is a day early than the scheduled announcement on 4 September. Rakshith M has bagged the first rank, followed by Saurav Kumar and Anupama Sinha.
“Rank Card is now available in candidate’s login. COMEDK Architecture Counselling application form will made available in the month of September. In view of the health concerns due to COVID-19, our helpline will remain closed. All queries will be answered by email only. Please address your queries to studenthelpdesk@comedk.org,” reads the official COMDEK notice.
Over 1,219 have secured more than 70 percent marks. and the top 45 students belong to Karnataka, reported Jagran Josh.
How to Check COMEDK UGET 2020 Results:
- Visit the official website at comedk.org
- On the homepage, go to the “Candidate’s login” section
- Key in your credentials and login
- The COMEDK UGET 2020 rank card will appear on the display screen
- Download the results and take its print out for future reference
