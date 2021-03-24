CMAT 2021 Admit Card Released, Here’s How to Download It
The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Wednesday, 24 March, released the admit cards for Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) 2021. Candidates who have registered for the same can download their admit cards from the official website: cmat.nta.nic.in.
CMAT 2021 will be conducted in two shifts on 31 March. The first one is scheduled for 9 am, whereas the second one will commence at 3 pm.
How to Download CMAT 2021 Admit Cards
- Visit the official website: cmat.nta.nic.in.
- Click on the link ‘CMAT 2021 : Download Admit Card’.
- Login using your application number and date of birth.
- Your admit card will appear on the screen.
- Download and print it for examination day.
About CMAT
The Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) is a National Level Entrance Examination for admission to management programmes in the country. It is a three-hours long Computer-Based Online Test, which is conducted to evaluate the candidates ability across various segments like Quantitative Techniques, Logical Reasoning, Language Comprehension and General Awareness.
