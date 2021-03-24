CMAT 2021 Admit Card Released, Here’s How to Download It

The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Wednesday, 24 March, released the admit cards for Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) 2021. Candidates who have registered for the same can download their admit cards from the official website: cmat.nta.nic.in.

CMAT 2021 will be conducted in two shifts on 31 March. The first one is scheduled for 9 am, whereas the second one will commence at 3 pm.