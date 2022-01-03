CLAT 2022 Registration Process Begins, Exam on 8 May
Last date to apply for CLAT 2022 is 31 March 2022.
The Consortium of National Law Universities (CNLU), on Saturday, 1 January, commenced the registration process of Common-Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2022.
Students willing to apply for the CLAT 2022 can register themselves on the official website of CNLU: consortiumofnlus.ac.in.
CLAT 2022 Exam Date
CLAT 2022 exam is scheduled to be conducted on 8 May 2022. It will be held in offline mode and duration of the exam will be two hours i.e. 03 pm to 05 pm.
How to Apply for CLAT 2022?
Visit the official website of CNLUs: consortiumofnlus.ac.in
Click on 'CLAT 2022' link on the home page
Click on 'Register'
Enter your personal details and register
Enter your registered mobile number and password
Click on Login
Fill up the CLAT 2022 application form and upload the required documents
Submit the form and pay the application fee
CLAT 2022 Application Fee
All General, OBC, PWD, NRI, PIO, OCI category candidates are required to pay application fee of Rs 4,000 for CLAT 2022. Whereas, SC, ST and BPL candidates have to pay Rs 3,500 application fee.
About CLAT
CLAT is is a national level entrance exam organised by CNLUs for admissions to undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) law programmes offered by National Law Universities around the country.
For more details about CLAT UG and CLAT PG 2022, candidates are advised to check the official website of CNULs.
