CLAT 2021 Application Deadline Extended, Here’s How to Apply
The Consortium of National Law Universities (CNLU) on Wednesday, 28 April, extended the application deadline of Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2021.
Earlier, the last date to apply for CLAT 2021 was 30 April. However, students can now apply for the same till 15 May.
The decision of extension has been taken because of the difficulties faced by the students due to lockdowns in several states and bank closures, said the official notice. It reads, "The Executive Committee of the Consortium of National Law Universities met on 28th April 2021. After reviewing recent developments the Committee resolved to extend the application deadline due to difficulties faced by students arising out of bank closures and lockdowns."
CLAT 2021 exam is scheduled to be conducted on 13 June 2021.
Students willing to apply for the same can do it on CNLU’s official website: consortiumofnlus.ac.in.
How to Apply for CLAT 2021
- Visit CNLU's official website: consortiumofnlus.ac.in.
- Click on 'CLAT 2021' on the top-right corner.
- Click on register and key in your details such as name, mobile number, email-ID, etc.
- Log in using your registered credentials.
- Fill the application form and upload all the required documents.
- Pay the application fee, and submit.
- Save it for future references.
About CLAT
CLAT is a national-level entrance exam organised by the Consortium of National Law Universities for admissions to undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) law programmes offered by 22 National Law Universities around the country.
