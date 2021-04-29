CLAT 2021 Application Deadline Extended, Here’s How to Apply

The Consortium of National Law Universities (CNLU) on Wednesday, 28 April, extended the application deadline of Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2021.

Earlier, the last date to apply for CLAT 2021 was 30 April. However, students can now apply for the same till 15 May.

The decision of extension has been taken because of the difficulties faced by the students due to lockdowns in several states and bank closures, said the official notice. It reads, "The Executive Committee of the Consortium of National Law Universities met on 28th April 2021. After reviewing recent developments the Committee resolved to extend the application deadline due to difficulties faced by students arising out of bank closures and lockdowns."

CLAT 2021 exam is scheduled to be conducted on 13 June 2021.