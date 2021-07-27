CLAT 2021 Answer Key to Release Today, Result Tomorrow

The Consortium of National Law Universities (CNLU) is all set to release the final answer key of Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2021 on Tuesday, 27 July. Result/merit list for the same will be announced on Wednesday, 28 July.

CLAT 2021 for UG and PG programmes was conducted on 23 July 2021.

Students who appeared for the same can check their result on CNLU's official website: consortiumofnlus.ac.in.