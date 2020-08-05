CLAT 2020 Postponed Till Further Notice, Says Consortium of NLUs

CLAT 2020 was earlier scheduled on 22 August

Anthony S Rozario
Published05 Aug 2020, 03:18 PM IST
The Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2020 has been postponed till further notice, the Consortium of National Law Universities said in a statement on Wednesday, 5 July.

The decision to postpone the computer-based test, which was scheduled on 22 August, was taken at a meeting of the consortium’s Executive Committee today.

CLAT is a national-level entrance examination conducted for admissions to UG and PG law courses at 22 NLUs and other colleges and universities accepting exam scores.

Earlier on 4 August, the Delhi High Court had issued a notice to the Centre and the Consortium of National Law Universities (NLU) seeking their stand by 10 August on a petition which has sought that the online CLAT exams be allowed to be undertaken from home.

A total of 70,000 candidates from across the country were expected to write the exam.

