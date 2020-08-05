CLAT 2020 Postponed Till Further Notice, Says Consortium of NLUs
CLAT 2020 was earlier scheduled on 22 August
The Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2020 has been postponed till further notice, the Consortium of National Law Universities said in a statement on Wednesday, 5 July.
The decision to postpone the computer-based test, which was scheduled on 22 August, was taken at a meeting of the consortium’s Executive Committee today.
CLAT is a national-level entrance examination conducted for admissions to UG and PG law courses at 22 NLUs and other colleges and universities accepting exam scores.
Earlier on 4 August, the Delhi High Court had issued a notice to the Centre and the Consortium of National Law Universities (NLU) seeking their stand by 10 August on a petition which has sought that the online CLAT exams be allowed to be undertaken from home.
A total of 70,000 candidates from across the country were expected to write the exam.
