Class 12 ISC Exams to Begin From Tomorrow

The first exam on 8 April is Computer Science (Paper 2) Practical — Planning Session.

i

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) will commence the ISC (Class 12) board exams from Thursday, 8 April. The exams are scheduled to start from 8 April, and will go on till 18 June 2021.

Exams will be conducted in two sessions at 9 AM and 2 PM. All papers will be 3 hours long except for a few practical exams. The first exam on 8 April is Computer Science (Paper 2) Practical — Planning Session, it will be a 90-minutes long paper.

Direct link to download ISC Timetable

Important Instructions

  • All students should get a printed copy of their admit card
  • Students must reach the examination centre well ahead of time to avoid overcrowding
  • Candidates must always follow the COVID-19 safety protocols strictly, by ensuring that they wear a face mask, carry a hand sanitiser, and avoid touching their face. They are advised to use gloves.
  • Students must follow social distancing norms
  • Candidates are advised to carry their own water bottles, and avoid sharing food or water with others.
  • They should also carry the required stationery and accessories
