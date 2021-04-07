Class 12 ISC Exams to Begin From Tomorrow
The first exam on 8 April is Computer Science (Paper 2) Practical — Planning Session.
The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) will commence the ISC (Class 12) board exams from Thursday, 8 April. The exams are scheduled to start from 8 April, and will go on till 18 June 2021.
Exams will be conducted in two sessions at 9 AM and 2 PM. All papers will be 3 hours long except for a few practical exams. The first exam on 8 April is Computer Science (Paper 2) Practical — Planning Session, it will be a 90-minutes long paper.
Important Instructions
- All students should get a printed copy of their admit card
- Students must reach the examination centre well ahead of time to avoid overcrowding
- Candidates must always follow the COVID-19 safety protocols strictly, by ensuring that they wear a face mask, carry a hand sanitiser, and avoid touching their face. They are advised to use gloves.
- Students must follow social distancing norms
- Candidates are advised to carry their own water bottles, and avoid sharing food or water with others.
- They should also carry the required stationery and accessories
