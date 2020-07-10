CICSE Declares 2020 Results: 99.33% Clear ICSE, 97.84% Clear ISC
2,07,902 students had appeared for ICSE, out of which 2,06,525 had been successful in passing the exam.
99.33 percent students have passed the 2020 ICSE Class 10 examinations and 96.84 percent of students have passed the 2020 ISC Class 12 examination, the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination said on Thursday, 10 July 2020.
According to the council, around 2,07,902 students had appeared for ICSE, out of which 2,06,525 had been successful in passing the exam. In ISC, around 88,409 appeared for board examinations, out of which 85,611 were successful.
Out of 2,07,902 students in ICSE, 112,668 are Boys (54.19 %) and 95,234 are girls (45.81 % ). In ISC boys account for 53.65 % , while girls account for 46.35 %.
While a total number of 2,341 schools had sent students for ICSE, around 1,125 had sent students for ISC.
