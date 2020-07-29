CHSE Odisha Class 10 Result 2020 Out: Direct Link Available Here

The result of class 10 board exams has been declared on the official Odisha Board website at -orissaresults.nic.in

The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) Odisha has declared the result of class 10 board exams. The result has been announced on the official website at - orissaresults.nic.in

Students who appeared for the class 10 examination can now visit the official website and check their respective results. Students will be required to have their respective roll numbers and other information before checking the result.

The direct link and steps to download the CHSE Odisha class 10 result are given down below

How to Check CHSE Odisha Class 10 Board Exam Result 2020?

  1. Visit the website orissaresults.nic.in
  2. Click on the CHSE Odisha Class 10 result 2020 link provided
  3. Enter the Registration number mentioned in the admit card
  4. Click on Submit
  5. Download the Odisha Board class 10 examination result 2020

