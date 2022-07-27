CHSE Odisha 12th Science, Commerce Result Expected To Be Out Today

The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) Odisha is all set to declare the results for Class 12 board exams today, 27 July 2022. The results will be announced for science and commerce stream students at 4 pm.

About 3.5 lakh students had registered for Odisha Board 12th exams this year. After the declaration of the CHSE Odisha +2 results, the results will be available at the official websites – chseodisha.nic.in and orissaresults.nic.in.

Students can also check the mark sheets on DigiLocker and the Umang app. Students will need their registration number to access the results online. The mark sheet will act as a provisional mark sheet and the hard copy of mark sheet will be released by the board later.