CHSE Odisha 12th Science, Commerce Result Expected To Be Out Today
CHSE Odisha 12th Class Result 2022 to be declared today at 4 pm on chseodisha.nic.in
The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) Odisha is all set to declare the results for Class 12 board exams today, 27 July 2022. The results will be announced for science and commerce stream students at 4 pm.
About 3.5 lakh students had registered for Odisha Board 12th exams this year. After the declaration of the CHSE Odisha +2 results, the results will be available at the official websites – chseodisha.nic.in and orissaresults.nic.in.
Students can also check the mark sheets on DigiLocker and the Umang app. Students will need their registration number to access the results online. The mark sheet will act as a provisional mark sheet and the hard copy of mark sheet will be released by the board later.
CHSE Odisha 12th Results: Pass Percentage
Candidates need to secure a minimum of 33 percent marks in each subject and overall to pass the exams. Those who fail to secure the passing marks in one or two subjects will have to appear for the compartmental exams. And if any student fails to pass the compartmental exams, they will have to repeat the class.
In 2021, 95.15 percent of students took exams in the science stream and managed to clear it. In commerce, the pass percentage was at 94.96 percent, and in the arts stream, it was 89.49 percent.
Last year, the board exams were cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
