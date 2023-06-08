ADVERTISEMENT

CHSE Odisha 12th Arts Result 2023: Odisha +2 Arts Results To Be Declared Today

CHSE Odisha 12th Arts Result 2023 will be declared today at 4 pm onwards. Details inside.

CHSE Odisha 12th (+2) Result 2023 Today: The CHSE (Council of Higher Secondary Education) will declare the 12th class arts result 2023 today on 8 June on the official website, orissaresults.nic.in or chseodisha.nic.in.

Candidates who appeared in the CHSE Class 12 Arts Examination can download and check their scorecards by following the below mentioned steps.

The CHSE +2 examination for Science stream started on 1 March and ended on 4 April 2023. On the other hand, the examination of Arts and Commerce streams began on 2 March and concluded on 5 March 2023.

CHSE recently declared the result of Science and Commerce streams on the aforementioned website. Approximately, 19,526  candidates successfully passed the examination out of 24,082 in Commerce stream while as in Science stream, 78, 938 students passed the exam out of 92,950.

The overall pass percentage of both Science and Commerce streams was 83.93 and 81.12 percent respectively.

How To Download the CHSE Odisha 12th (+2) Arts Result 2023?

  • Visit the official websites, orissaresults.nic.in or chseodisha.nic.in.

  • On the appeared homepage, click on the direct link for CHSE Arts 12th Result 2023.

  • A login page will open.

  • Enter your personal login credentials like roll number and date of birth.

  • Hit the submit option.

  • CHSE Odisha 12th class +2 Arts results show up on the screen.

  • Check the result carefully.

  • Download, save, and print a copy of scorecard for future reference.

