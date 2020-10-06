Chirag Falor Tops JEE Advanced but Will Give Up IIT Seat for MIT

The results for the Joint Entrance Examination, (JEE) Advanced 2020 were declared by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Delhi on Monday, 5 October and Chirag Falor from the IIT Bombay zone topped the examination.

However, the topper has already secured admission at Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) is not planning to take up his seat at IIT.

Falor scored 352 marks out of 396 to top the list, followed by Gangula Bhuvan Reddy and Vaibhav Raj for the AIR second and third ranks, respectively.

Falor said he has been preparing for JEE since he was in Class IX and wants to be a researcher in astrophysics and not an engineer.

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' on Monday congratulated the students who passed the JEE Advanced exam. Nishank spoke to the toppers on the phone and also felicitated the National Testing Agency (NTA) for successfully conducting the examination amid the corona pandemic.

Lauding the NTA, Nishank said, "The Ministry of Education had decided to conduct the examination despite the corona pandemic and entrusted the responsibility to the NTA. The NTA has performed its duty well. Keeping in mind the safety of all students and teachers, necessary arrangements were made at the examination centres."

Appreciating the hard work by the students, Nishank said, "The students kept themselves mentally strong during this difficult period which is quite commendable. I congratulate them all and wish them a better future."