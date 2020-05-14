The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE), the state level secondary and higher secondary body, on Wednesday, 13 May, announced that it will not conduct the remaining annual exams for Class 10 and Class 12 students.“Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education has decided to not conduct examination of the remaining papers for classes 10 and 12. The marks for these papers will be given on the basis of internal assessment.”Prof VK Goyal, Secretary, Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary EducationThere were several exams including geography, some minor subjects of Class 10 and a few optional subjects for Class 12, which were abruptly postponed in March in view of the coronavirus pandemic and the subsequent nationwide lockdown.According to a CGBSE official quoted by NDTV, those failing to clear the assessment and skipping the procedures would be given minimum passing marks and no one would be failed during the assessment of the remaining subjects.CBSE Board Exam Answer Scripts to Be Evaluated From Home: HRD Min On 19 March, the state government shut all schools to prevent the spread of the virus.The state government has earlier decided to promote students of all classes, except class 10 and 12, of the state schools without exams. Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel took a decision in this regard on 31 March.“General promotion should be given to the students studying in class 1 to class 9 and class 11 in the education session 2019-20.”The board in April has decided to conduct the remaining class 12 examinations from 4 to 8 May and reminding class 10 examinations from 4 May to 5 May. The examinations could not be held due to the extension of the lockdown period.Earlier, HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal said that the pending CBSE board examinations for class 10 and 12 will be held from 1 to 15 July.CBSE Class 10 & 12 Board Exams From 1-15 July, Subject List Below We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.