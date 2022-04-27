ADVERTISEMENT

CGPSC Releases Admit Cards for May 4 Exams: Details Here

Follow the steps mentioned here to download the admit card.

Shivangani Singh
Published
Education
1 min read
CGPSC Releases Admit Cards for May 4 Exams: Details Here
i

The Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has released the admit cards for the exams to be held on 4 May 2022. Candidates appearing for the exam on 4 May can download their admit cards from the official website at psc.cg.gov.in.

The examination is being conducted for the posts of Assistant Director, Handloom (Village Industries Department) and Assistant Registrar (Commerce and Industry Department). It will be held on May 4 from 9.00 AM to 12 noon.

The examination for the posts of Law Officer (Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission) and Law Officer (Home Jail Department) will be conducted on the same day from 2.00 PM to 5.00 PM.

CGPSC Admit Cards Released: How To Download

  1. Visit the official website of the Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission at psc.cg.gov.in.

  2. On the homepage, click on the link that reads, 'Click here to view/ print online admit card of exams held on 4 May 2022.'

  3. You will have to fill in the credentials to log in.

  4. The CGPSC admit cards will be displayed on the screen.

  5. Download the admit card and take a printout for future use.

