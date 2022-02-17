Chaos, Confusion Over Haryana Govt’s Decision To Hold Annual Exams for Class 8

An order by the Haryana government to hold compulsory board exams for all students of classes 5 and 8 – irrespective of which education board they are studying in – has left students and parents confused. Teachers and principals, too, are just as clueless as to how this will be implemented.

As per the state government’s order dated 4 February, all government and private schools will have to register themselves with the Haryana board to conduct classes 5 and 8 exams before 20 February.

While the exams will be held for classes 5 and 8 in the future, they will be held only for class 8 this year, stated the order.