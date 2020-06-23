The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) has announced the class 10 board exam results. The results will be announced via press conference. The students can download the provisional marksheets from the websites- cgbse.nic.in and results.cg.nic.in.Students were marked on internal assessment for the pending board exams and graded accordingly. Almost 3.84 lakh students had registered for the Class 10 examsThe CGBSE board had scheduled the exams in March 2020 but the exams were postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent nationwide lockdown. Eventually, the CGBSE board decided not to conduct the pending Class 10 exams as the lockdown got extended.How to Check CGBSE Class 10 Board Exam Result 2020?Visit the official website of CGBSE at cgbse.nic.in, indiaresults.com or results.cg.nic.inOn the homepage, click on the link for CGBSE Class 10 Result 2020.Fill in your credentials and login.Check your CGBSE Board result.Download and take a print out of the results for future reference. We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.