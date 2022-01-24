CEED 2022: Result Scheduled To Be Released on 8 March 2022
Check detailed schedule of CEED 2022 and important dates pertaining to the exam
The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay, conducted the Common Entrance Examination for Design (CEED) 2022, on 24 January 2022. Candidates who had appeared for the examination can expect the result to be out on 8 March 2022, on the official website of CEED at ceed.iitb.ac.in.
Candidates must note that before the IIT Bombay releases the result of the CEED 2022, it will first release the provisional and final answer keys .
The CEED 2022 entrance examination was held in a computer-based test format, at multiple test centres across India. If candidates wish to check the detailed schedule of CEED 2022, they can refer to the list of important dates provided below.
CEED 2022 : Important Dates
CEED 2022 Exam date and time: 23 January 2022 (Sunday)
CEED 2022 Exam time: 9:00 am to 12:00 pm
CEED 2022 Answer key: Between 25 January 2022 and 27 January 2022 (till 5:00 pm)
CEED 2022 Final answer key: 31 January 2022
CEED 2022 cut-off marks for Part A: 10 February 2022
CEED 2022 result: 8 March 2022
CEED 2022 Individual scorecards: Between 12 March 2022 and 14 June 2022
On 24 January 2022, CEED 2022 was conducted in two parts, namely part A and part B.
Part A was conducted from 9:00 am to 10:00 pm whereas part B was conducted from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm.
Candidates must note that the final CEED scores shall be calculated by giving 25% weightage to marks obtained in part A and 75% weightage to marks obtained in part B.
In addition, candidates must also note that no answer key shall be released for CEED 2022 Part B as it contained subjective questions, designed to assess the drawing and writing skills of the candidates. Therefore, the entire evaluation process shall be done on the basis of the criteria that was given in each question.
In the end, those candidates who qualify the CEED 2022 examination shall be able to participate in the admissions processes, further conducted by participating colleges for various postgraduate designing programmes.
For more information on CEED 2022, please visit this space regularly.
