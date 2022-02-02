CBSE Term 2 Date Sheet 2022: Board Warns Students Against Fake Date Sheet
CBSE term 2 date sheet 2022 is yet to be released on the official website of CBSE, cbse.gov.in
The examination dates for the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), Term 2, Board Exams 2022 are yet to be announced by the CBSE board.
However, it has come to the attention of CBSE that a fake circular containing CBSE 2022 board exam dates has been doing the rounds on the internet.
Thus, the board has issued a warning to all students that this notice is fake and they should only rely on the information released by the CBSE board on its official websites cbse.gov.in and cbseacademic.nic.in.
The CBSE took to Twitter to debunk this piece of misinformation for students.
Additionally, the CBSE also posted the picture of the fake circular being circulated and advised all students strongly to not fall for any such gimmicks.
Moreover, the CBSE also mentioned that in case any student comes across such messages, they must always double-check with the dates released by the CBSE on its official websites or reach out to their respective schools.
According to the fake notification, the CBSE term 2 board exams for classes 10 and 12 will begin from 4 May 2022.
In addition to this, it also mentioned that the schools might be conducting the Practical/Project/Internal Assessment of Class 10 from 1 March 2022 onwards.
However, all candidates must remember that this is fake and the actual dates shall be revealed by the CBSE soon.
While there has been a lot of confusion among the students ever since the fake exam schedule went viral on the internet, all students are advised to not let this affect their preparations and to focus on their studies.
In fact, since the CBSE has already released the sample question papers for term 2 board exams, students are encouraged to practise them for best results.
While it is true that the detailed exam schedule of CBSE term 2 board exams has not been released, it shall definitely be conducted in the months of March and April 2022.
Till then, students must sit tight and wait for an official announcement by the CBSE regarding the same.
Also, if students are yet to check their scorecards for the CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 1 Result 2021, they can refer to the step by step procedure given below.
CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 1 Result: How To Download
Visit the official website of CBSE at cbse.gov.in or cbseacademic.nic.in
Navigate to the link that reads 'CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 1 Result 2021' available on the homepage.
Next, you will be redirected to a new login page wherein you will be required to enter your official login credentials
Enter your name and roll number and any other information asked.
Your CBSE class 10, 12 term 1 result 2021 shall be displayed on the screen
Download it and take a printout for future reference.
For more updates regarding the CBSE class 10, 12 term 2 exam schedule, stay tuned to The Quint.
