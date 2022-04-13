CBSE Term 2 Admit Card 2022 for Classes 10,12 Released, Download Hall Tickets
CBSE Term 2 Admit Card 2022: Download from the official website of CBSE.
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has officially released the Term 2 Admit Cards 2022 for Class 10 and Class 12 board exams on the website.
Candidates can go to the official website and download the Term 2 Admit Cards 2022 for Classes 10 and 12.
Everybody is requested to visit the official website of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) - cbse.gov.in. to check and download the admit cards.
Candidates who are appearing for the board examination are also requested to check the official site to know all the latest updates and details.
They will find information about the exam date, rules and other crucial details.
Since the Term 2 Admit Cards 2022 for CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 exam has been formally released, candidates should download them from the site.
It is to be noted by the candidates appearing for the examination that the admit card is a very important document that needs to be carried to the exam centres.
The CBSE exams will take place offline for all the classes. The CBSE Term 2 exams will begin on 26 April 2022.
The students should also remember that the CBSE Term 2 Admit Cards 2022 can be downloaded using the school affiliation number only.
The CBSE Term 2 exams will be conducted on 50 percent of the reduced syllabus as mentioned earlier. The exams will go on for two hours.
CBSE 10th 12th Term 2 Admit Cards 2022: Steps to Download
Here is a step-by-step process that the candidates can follow to download the CBSE Term 2 Admit Cards 2022 for Class 10 and Class 12:
Go to the official website of CBSE - cbse.gov.in.
Click on the link that states 'Admit Card/Centre Material for Examination 2021-2022' on the homepage.
Log in to your account by using your User Id, Password and Security Pin.
The CBSE Term 2 Admit Card 2022 will be displayed on your screen.
Download the admit card from the website and take a printout of it.
CBSE 10th 12th Term 2 Admit Cards 2022: Direct Link
Here is the direct link to the CBSE Term 2 Admit Card 2022 that the students of Class 10 and Class 12 can use to download.
Students are requested to follow all the COVID-19 protocols while appearing for the CBSE Term 2 exams 2022.
