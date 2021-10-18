CBSE Term 1 Board Exams for Class 10 From 30 Nov and Class 12 From 1 Dec
Term 1 papers will have objective-type questions only and will last for 90 minutes.
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will be conducting the term 1 Class 10 and Class 12 board exams in November-December, reported NDTV.
The Class 10 exams will begin on 30 November and continue till 11 December, while the Class 12 exams will be held from 1 December to 22 December.
Sanyam Bharadwaj, the CBSE's controller of examinations, said the date sheets for the minor subjects would be sent to the schools directly as those would be conducted by the schools themselves using the board's question papers.
Meanwhile, minor subject examinations for Class 12 will begin on 16 November and those for Class 10 on 17 November.
Bharadwaj further said that the board will assign their own 'sanitised' schools as exam centres for most students.
The CBSE will be holding two-term board exams for its 2021-22 batch of students. The term 2 exams will be held in March-April 2022, with exams including both short and long answer-type questions. The second term will also have exams with a two-hour duration, depending on the COVID-19 situation at the time.
Because of the upcoming winter season, the CBSE also decided to hold the papers from 11:30 am instead of 10:30 am. All students will also get 20 minutes to read the question papers.
In order to avoid learning loss for its students in Classes 10 and 12, the board made a decision to divide subjects into two categories — minor and major.
Students will not be placed in the pass, compartment, and essential repeat categories after the first term. The final result will be declared after the term 2 exams are completed.
