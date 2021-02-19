Improper Answers in CBSE Will be Marked: Delhi DOE in Leaked Video

With CBSE exams just a couple of months away, multiple videos of Delhi’s Director of Education (DOE) have emerged in which the official purportedly asks students to “repeat the question in the answer section" while adding that he has asked the board to mark students for improper answers.

In one of the videos, which was reportedly shot at a Delhi government school in West Delhi, DOE Udit Prakash Rai seems to be telling students that even if the latter do not know the answer to a particular question, they must write whatever they can.