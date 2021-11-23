CBSE Revised Class 10 Information Technology Syllabus 2021-22

In addition, candidates must note that the Class 10 IT paper is going to be held on 25 November 2021 in a multiple choice question (MCQ) format.

The exam shall be conducted for a total of 100 marks, out of which 50 marks will be for the theory section and 50 marks for the practical section.

Students are advised to prepare for the exam according to the revised CBSE syllabus for Class 10 IT.