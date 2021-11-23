CBSE Revised Class 10 Information Technology Syllabus 2021-22
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the revised Class 10 syllabus for Information Technology 2021-22.
Students can download the syllabus now from the official website of the CBSE at cbseacademic.nic.in.
Candidates must note that the CBSE's revised syllabus is an important document that all candidates need to download.
It will contain the termwise course structure and examination pattern for the CBSE Information Technology (IT) exam 2021-2022.
The revised syllabus shall also contain the marking scheme for the CBSE Class 10 IT Term 1 and Term 2 Exam.
In addition, candidates must note that the Class 10 IT paper is going to be held on 25 November 2021 in a multiple choice question (MCQ) format.
The exam shall be conducted for a total of 100 marks, out of which 50 marks will be for the theory section and 50 marks for the practical section.
Students are advised to prepare for the exam according to the revised CBSE syllabus for Class 10 IT.
